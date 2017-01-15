a Discover the Dinosaursa is like a Jurassic Parka but much safer and happier
With jaws that move and teeth that look sharp enough to do some serious damage, the T-Rex is just one of more than 20 lifelike dinosaurs at Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED . While they look real, these realistic dinos are nothing but fun for the thousands of children visiting the exhibit at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this holiday weekend.
