3 family members charged after ruse burglary

An Arlington Heights man is facing burglary charges and his Mount Prospect parents are charged in connection with a car theft after an investigation into a ruse burglary in Leyden Township, south of Rosemont. Investigators said the case began shortly after noon Nov. 23, when a man claiming to be a construction worker fixing a fence lured a 76-year-old woman into her backyard while accomplices stole cash and jewelry from inside her home.

