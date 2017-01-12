3 family members charged after ruse burglary
An Arlington Heights man is facing burglary charges and his Mount Prospect parents are charged in connection with a car theft after an investigation into a ruse burglary in Leyden Township, south of Rosemont. Investigators said the case began shortly after noon Nov. 23, when a man claiming to be a construction worker fixing a fence lured a 76-year-old woman into her backyard while accomplices stole cash and jewelry from inside her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|NEW YORK
|1,477,127
|Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th...
|4 min
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Building App website traffic
|11 min
|Anonymous
|1
|crime in chytown
|27 min
|kyman
|1
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|43 min
|RACE
|104,710
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|53 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,578
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|GEORGIA
|2,375
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC