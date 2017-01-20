2017 Flavorcon Call-for-Papers is Now Open

Where Delicious Innovation Begins: Flavorcon 2017 is now accepting conference presentation proposals for its event taking place October 2426, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, Rosemont, Illinois, USA. New to Flavorcon 2017, the event features a multi-track conference that explores in-depth areas of flavor, including market and consumer insights, science and technology, and ingredients, formulations, applications and trends.

