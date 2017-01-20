2017 Flavorcon Call-for-Papers is Now...

2017 Flavorcon Call-for-Papers is Now Open

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Perfumer & Flavorist

Where Delicious Innovation Begins: Flavorcon 2017 is now accepting conference presentation proposals for its event taking place October 2426, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, Rosemont, Illinois, USA. New to Flavorcon 2017, the event features a multi-track conference that explores in-depth areas of flavor, including market and consumer insights, science and technology, and ingredients, formulations, applications and trends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfumer & Flavorist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,484,959
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 min Go Blue Forever 104,771
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min INFOWARZ 234,905
Challengers kicked off 1 hr Tommy 3
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr honeymylove 2,397
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr honeymylove 2,198
News Politicians across US in trouble for social med... 2 hr RustyS 13
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC