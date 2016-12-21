Weekend picks: WGN's Pat Tomasulo kno...

Weekend picks: WGN's Pat Tomasulo knows sports, snark and standup

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Herald

WGN TV morning newscaster Pat Tomasulo does standup comedy at Zanies at MB Financial Park in Rosemont from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 21 to 23. Brookfield Zoo is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with its Holiday Magic festivities returning from Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31. You may know Pat Tomasulo as a WGN morning news sports anchor. But he also does standup comedy on the side, and you can see him onstage for three shows starting Wednesday at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Letterman Wifi V2K Torture Data Sells Chi... 7 min Patriot 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 26 min VetnorsGate 1,466,146
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 41 min Dudley 7,981
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 41 min Dr Guru 232,002
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) 1 hr TOXIC COPS 1,169
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Jemz5248 62,605
Its on like Donkey Kong for FP Mayor 2 hr AMelroseTale 3
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC