Weekend picks: WGN's Pat Tomasulo knows sports, snark and standup

WGN TV morning newscaster Pat Tomasulo does standup comedy at Zanies at MB Financial Park in Rosemont from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 21 to 23. Brookfield Zoo is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with its Holiday Magic festivities returning from Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31. You may know Pat Tomasulo as a WGN morning news sports anchor. But he also does standup comedy on the side, and you can see him onstage for three shows starting Wednesday at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.