Weekend picks: Rock hard for the holidays with Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels of the band Poison performs a Christmas Show with special guests Bad Medicine in a tribute to Bon Jovi at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Friday, Dec. 23. WGN TV morning newscaster Pat Tomasulo does standup comedy at Zanies at MB Financial Park in Rosemont from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 21 to 23. Brookfield Zoo is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with its Holiday Magic festivities returning from Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31. Fans of the heavy metal band Poison won't want to miss a special Bret Michaels Christmas Show with special guests Bad Medicine performing a tribute to Bon Jovi tonight at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$99.

