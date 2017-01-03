Weekend picks: Reaction NYE puts the beat in your celebration
Chicago's premier winter electronic, rap and hip-hop music festival returns to Rosemont this weekend with a two-day lineup of some of the best local, national and international acts. Catch the music -- including Flume, Dillon Francis, Danny Brown, Gucci Mane, Manic Focus, Statik, Smiirk, Milk N Cooks and many more -- live on three stages, including the Corona Silent Disco Lounge.
