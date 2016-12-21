Usher in 2017 at a new suburban bar

Usher in 2017 at a new suburban bar

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Daily Herald

This has been a particularly crazy year, but it's time for a fresh start as we head into 2017. Declare out with the old and celebrate New Year's Eve with live music, food or drink specials and other festivities at one of these new suburban spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min OBAMANATION 1,468,578
last post wins! (Apr '13) 21 min honeymylove 2,046
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WelbyMD 232,290
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 1 hr Juices2444 52,081
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 3,491
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 2,327
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr carmino seranni 104,641
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC