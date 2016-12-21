Two new Rosemont restaurants include Murray Bros.' golf-themed bar
Actor Bill Murray and his five brothers are behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year.
