The 10 most read stories on Dailyherald.com in 2016
The year on dailyherald.com started with everyone trying to get rich quick by hitting the Powerball, and it ended with Bill Murray and his brothers announcing they were going to open a Caddyshack-themed restaurant in Rosemont. Going upstairs to grab some lanterns probably saved Clem Schultz's life in April 2015 when a tornado struck his home in Fairdale.
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,733
|outrage white man tortured in chicago
|3 min
|WHERE IS CNN
|1
|Are democrats destroyed?
|8 min
|Guest
|167
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Grumpy
|1,471,556
|white man kidnapped
|10 min
|Walton
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|27 min
|mdbuilder
|62,675
|The 'Poopening': Roomba Spreads Feces All Over ...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|28
