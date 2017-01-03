The 10 most read stories on Dailyhera...

The 10 most read stories on Dailyherald.com in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Daily Herald

The year on dailyherald.com started with everyone trying to get rich quick by hitting the Powerball, and it ended with Bill Murray and his brothers announcing they were going to open a Caddyshack-themed restaurant in Rosemont. Going upstairs to grab some lanterns probably saved Clem Schultz's life in April 2015 when a tornado struck his home in Fairdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,733
outrage white man tortured in chicago 3 min WHERE IS CNN 1
Are democrats destroyed? 8 min Guest 167
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Grumpy 1,471,556
white man kidnapped 10 min Walton 5
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min mdbuilder 62,675
News The 'Poopening': Roomba Spreads Feces All Over ... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 28
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC