Rosemont opts out of county minimum wage, sick day rules
Rosemont's village board on Wednesday joined Barrington among the first towns in the Northwest suburbs to opt out of new Cook County ordinances increasing the minimum wage and mandating employers pay for sick days. Rosemont's village board on Wednesday formally opted out of new Cook County rules mandating businesses pay employees for sick days and higher minimum wages.
