Rosemont man admits killing 14-year-old Des Plaines boy

A 22-year-old gang member pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to the 2015 shooting death of a 14-year-old Des Plaines boy. Garay admitted shooting Patrick Boswell, an eighth-grade student at Iroquois Community School in Des Plaines, in the back of the head about 8:55 p.m. Jan. 4, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.