Operation North Pole brings Christmas to seriously ill children

Firefighters reach out to welcome guests to the Operation North Pole Christmas Party for seriously ill children and their families Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Compton firefighter Ethan Orzech traveled about 100 miles each way to help out with the annual Operation North Pole Christmas Party for seriously ill children and their families Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.