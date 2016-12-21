Operation North Pole brings Christmas to seriously ill children
Firefighters reach out to welcome guests to the Operation North Pole Christmas Party for seriously ill children and their families Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Compton firefighter Ethan Orzech traveled about 100 miles each way to help out with the annual Operation North Pole Christmas Party for seriously ill children and their families Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|14 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,465,538
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|231,877
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Susanm
|9,907
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|PEllen
|3,486
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|PEllen
|2,319
|Word (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|PEllen
|6,855
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC