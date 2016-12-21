Market maintains its momentum for rar...

Market maintains its momentum for rare and good...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Coin World

The market for good and rare notes is maintaining its momentum, as illustrated by the results for a Civil War era $20 compound interest Treasury note in the Lyn Knight Currency Auctions Nov. 18 sale in Rosemont, Ill. An 1864 $20 compound interest Treasury note surpassed all others in the November Lyn Knight auction when it brought $28,200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min Grey Ghost 1,465,538
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 231,877
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 5 hr Susanm 9,907
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 6 hr PEllen 3,486
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 6 hr PEllen 2,319
Word (Dec '08) 6 hr PEllen 6,855
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,560
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC