Market maintains its momentum for rare and good...

The market for good and rare notes is maintaining its momentum, as illustrated by the results for a Civil War era $20 compound interest Treasury note in the Lyn Knight Currency Auctions Nov. 18 sale in Rosemont, Ill. An 1864 $20 compound interest Treasury note surpassed all others in the November Lyn Knight auction when it brought $28,200.

