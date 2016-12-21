Fans Raise Lightsabers to Honor Carri...

Fans Raise Lightsabers to Honor Carrie Fisher in Tributes Across the Country

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Time

Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. Carrie Fisher fans across the U.S. are headed to vigils to honor the late actress, who died on Tuesday , with their lightsabers in tow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rosemont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Dr Guru 232,317
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min positronium 1,468,817
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 28 min CrunchyBacon 104,646
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Nurple8451 62,617
Are democrats destroyed? 2 hr ThomasA 66
PUTIN calls democraps "sore loosers." 2 hr yo yo big d 14
News In a bloody 2016, Chicagoans fear violence is t... 2 hr Moanz3188 2
See all Rosemont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rosemont Forum Now

Rosemont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rosemont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Rosemont, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,466,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC