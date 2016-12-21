Fans Raise Lightsabers to Honor Carrie Fisher in Tributes Across the Country

Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. Carrie Fisher fans across the U.S. are headed to vigils to honor the late actress, who died on Tuesday , with their lightsabers in tow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.