Carrie Fisher has heart attack on plane: Report

Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago Featuring: Carrie Fisher Where: Rosemont, Illinois, United States When: 21 Aug 2016 Credit: Ray Garbo/WENN.com ORG XMIT: wenn29416590 Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher is reportedly in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack while on a plane. The veteran actress was onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest around 15 minutes before landing.

