Bill Murray Is Opening a 'Caddyshack' Bar in His Old Stomping Grounds

When Bill Murray had a bit part in the golf comedy Caddyshack , he was just beginning what would become one of the most illustrious comedy careers of all time. Now he's bringing a new restaurant to the Midwest inspired by the 1980 comedy that not only turned him into the most memorable groundskeeper on the big screen, but was also co-written by his brother Brian Doyle Murray along with Ghostbusters scribe Harold Ramis and National Lampoon writer Douglas Kenney .

