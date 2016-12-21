Two seriously injured, several cats die in Des Plaines fire
Two people were seriously injured and several cats died in a fire at a Des Plaines apartment Friday morning, officials said. The fire occurred about 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Oakton Street, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rosemont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|23 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,465,538
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|231,877
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Susanm
|9,907
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|PEllen
|3,486
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|PEllen
|2,319
|Word (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|PEllen
|6,855
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
Find what you want!
Search Rosemont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC