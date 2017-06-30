Witnesses: Loud explosions heard before flames cause extensive damage to Roseburg home

In this photo submitted by Stef Neyhart, a Roseburg city firefighter moves a hose into position while flames billow from a house behind him at 2743 W. Sharp Ave. A Roseburg police officer escorts a man from the property at 2743 W. Sharp Ave., Roseburg, after it went up in flames Wednesday evening. He didn't leave before picking up a bottle of beer that had been sitting on the driveway.

