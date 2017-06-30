Roseburg woman dies in single vehicle crash in east Roseburg Tuesday afternoon

A Roseburg woman died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard in east Roseburg and police are still trying to determine what caused the collision, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Police said Deborah Dixon, 63, of Roseburg was a passenger in a Honda Accord driven by Timothy McClure, 49, also of Roseburg, eastbound on Diamond Lake Boulevard when the vehicle crossed the westbound lanes and crashed into a retaining wall, on the northeast corner of Atlanta Street.

