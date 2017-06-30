Roseburg woman dies in single vehicle crash in east Roseburg Tuesday afternoon
A Roseburg woman died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard in east Roseburg and police are still trying to determine what caused the collision, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Police said Deborah Dixon, 63, of Roseburg was a passenger in a Honda Accord driven by Timothy McClure, 49, also of Roseburg, eastbound on Diamond Lake Boulevard when the vehicle crossed the westbound lanes and crashed into a retaining wall, on the northeast corner of Atlanta Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roseburg is just plain disgusting.
|Jun 29
|hadenough
|1
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|3
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|21
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC