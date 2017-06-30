Pyrotechnician Bob Ferguson sets up Roseburg fireworks show
The colorful bursts of fireworks in the air and the ensuing roar of the crowd makes the 12 hours of set up well worth it for Bob Ferguson. Ferguson is the pyrotechnician who is in his ninth year of setting up the Roseburg Hometown Fireworks show that is scheduled for a 10 p.m. start tonight at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
