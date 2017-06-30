OSU-Cascades shortchanged in Salem

OSU-Cascades shortchanged in Salem

When a "Christmas tree" of legislative goodies was rolled out in the state Capitol on Monday, the fastest growing school in the fastest growing part of the state found nothing but a $9 million lump of pumice in its stocking. "This morning was a shock," said Becky Johnson, vice president of Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend.

