One-Man-Psychedelic-Acoustiloop musician Holus Bolus plays Backside Brewery July 8
Holus Bolus, a "one-man-psychedelic-acoustiloop" musician, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Backside Brewery, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Tom Boylan from Northern California performs live looping with an acoustic guitar and small drum-kit.
