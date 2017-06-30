Music on the Half Shell presents the Polyrhythnics and Booker T at the Douglas County Fairgrounds
For one day only, Music on the Half Shell will celebrate Independence Day at the Douglas County Fairgrounds with a double-billed event featuring the Polyrhythmics at 6 p.m. and Booker T at 7:30 p.m. "For the first time ever, Music on the Half Shell will not be at the Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park," said Clint Newell, the Music on the Half Shell Committee president. "That's the only night that it will be at the fairgrounds."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roseburg is just plain disgusting.
|Jun 29
|hadenough
|1
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|3
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|21
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC