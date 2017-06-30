Music on the Half Shell presents the Polyrhythnics and Booker T at the Douglas County Fairgrounds

For one day only, Music on the Half Shell will celebrate Independence Day at the Douglas County Fairgrounds with a double-billed event featuring the Polyrhythmics at 6 p.m. and Booker T at 7:30 p.m. "For the first time ever, Music on the Half Shell will not be at the Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park," said Clint Newell, the Music on the Half Shell Committee president. "That's the only night that it will be at the fairgrounds."

