Frenchy loves his old cars
A rare 1934 Dodge DR owned and refurbished by Frenchy Beaudoin of Roseburg that will be displayed at Graffiti Week events this year. Frenchy Beaudoin looks at some of the items he's created in his shop where he works on vehicles, but also uses old parts like hubcaps, drivelines, lug wrenches, wheels and other spare parts, to create coat racks, tables, lamp posts and anything else he can come up with.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roseburg is just plain disgusting.
|Jun 29
|hadenough
|1
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|3
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|21
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
