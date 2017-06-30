Frenchy loves his old cars

A rare 1934 Dodge DR owned and refurbished by Frenchy Beaudoin of Roseburg that will be displayed at Graffiti Week events this year. Frenchy Beaudoin looks at some of the items he's created in his shop where he works on vehicles, but also uses old parts like hubcaps, drivelines, lug wrenches, wheels and other spare parts, to create coat racks, tables, lamp posts and anything else he can come up with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.