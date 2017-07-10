Daddy Ward and Mike Keizer open for ZZ Ward at Half Shell on July 11
Daddy Ward, father of musician ZZ Ward who was raised in Douglas County, will open for his daughter at the Music on the Half Shell concert series from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park, 2041 NW Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Daddy Ward will play the blues with local guitarist Mike Keizer.
