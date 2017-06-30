36th annual Graffiti Weekend rolls into town
From out of the past, old but restored cars will roll into the central Douglas County area for the 36th annual Graffiti Weekend from July 5-9. Classic car collectibles and hot rods, dating back to the early days of the automobile industry, will be featured.
