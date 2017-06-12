Willowood USA named one of fastest growing businesses
Since Willowood USA started in 2010 in Roseburg, it has been growing quickly to provide crop protection products to farmers across the United States. After being in business for two years, a company can qualify for the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies Award through the Portland Business Journal.
