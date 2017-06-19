Walk, bike tour reveals where Roseburg can improve to make healthy...
Representatives from the Blue Zones Project came to Roseburg to gather information in order to develop a strategic plan to improve the walkability, bikeability and community gathering in the area. "For the last 60 years we've designed our communities around the vehicle," Blue Zones Built Environment Manager Samantha Thomas said.
