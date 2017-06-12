Umpqua Community College graduates share how they moved forward after the Oct. 1 shooting

With memories of the Oct. 1, 2015, mass shooting at Umpqua Community College that will always stay with them, four students share how moved forward past the tragedy to continue their education and graduate on Friday. The four will be a part of a class of 339 students graduating this year with a commencement ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at UCC's Swanson Amphitheater on 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.