Trevor Mauch named one of PBJ's 2017 Forty Under 40
Trevor Mauch, CEO of Carrot in Roseburg, was named one of Portland Business Journal's top 40 CEOs under 40. Mauch posed for a photo Monday morning in front of a wall of cut-out social media posts and letters about the company. Carrot sends its clients plush carrot dolls.
