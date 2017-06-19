Stewart Parkway closure begins Monday
Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, don't plan on using Stewart Parkway between Harvey Avenue and Valley View Drive for the next 90 days. Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday as part of a $4.9 million Stewart Parkway road improvement project.
