Sheriff: Body of man who drowned in North Umpqua River recovered

A small memorial set up at the location of where a Roseburg man reportedly jumped into the North Umpqua River on May 22. The man, Riley Flurry Rappe, is presumed drowned by police. A small memorial set up at the location of where a Roseburg man reportedly jumped into the North Umpqua River on May 22. The man, Riley Flurry Rappe, is presumed drowned by police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.