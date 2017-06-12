Sheriff: Body of man who drowned in North Umpqua River recovered
A small memorial set up at the location of where a Roseburg man reportedly jumped into the North Umpqua River on May 22. The man, Riley Flurry Rappe, is presumed drowned by police. A small memorial set up at the location of where a Roseburg man reportedly jumped into the North Umpqua River on May 22. The man, Riley Flurry Rappe, is presumed drowned by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|20 hr
|Snail2
|19
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar '17
|Enter Username
|2
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC