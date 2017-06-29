Roseburg transfer site to be open Sundays beginning July 9
The idea of offering Sunday hours was first broached when the county began talking about charging fees to dump garbage at the landfill and transfer stations. Boice said some thought it should be done when fees were established in 2015; however, it wasn't initially feasible because of necessary expenditures on leachate treatment systems.
