Roseburg man's body found in North Umpqua River
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who jumped into the North Umpqua River on May 22 and had been presumed drowned. A citizen located the body of Riley Flury Rappe, 34, of Roseburg about a mile downstream from the bridge where he was last seen and called the sheriff's office, according to a news release.
