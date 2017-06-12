Roseburg man's body found in North Umpqua River

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday recovered the body of a man who jumped into the North Umpqua River on May 22 and had been presumed drowned. A citizen located the body of Riley Flury Rappe, 34, of Roseburg about a mile downstream from the bridge where he was last seen and called the sheriff's office, according to a news release.

