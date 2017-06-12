Roseburg City Council approves $64 million budget
Councilors unanimously approved the budget, which is about $2.7 million more than last year's budget, and includes a $24 million general fund, down from $27 million last year. Property taxes of $8.48 per $1,000 in property value will provide part of the city's revenue, along with state and federal funds and fees for city services.
