Possible future sheriff's levy mentioned at county budget hearing
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said if there's no change to the county's revenue in the near future, it's likely the board of commissioners will put a tax levy before voters to fund the Douglas County Sheriff's Department. Boice made the comment Wednesday at a public hearing on the county government's budget.
