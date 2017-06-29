Opening night at the Half Shell saw a full house with mild weather one June 27
Sara Watkins plays one of her original folk songs during Music on the Half Shell on Tuesday at Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park. Langhorne Slim shares a tale about one of his songs during his performance at Music on the Half Shell on Tuesday at Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|3
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|21
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC