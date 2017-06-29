Man cited after denting a truck with a Dutch Brothers drink and elbowing the driver

A Creswell man was cited Tuesday evening after he allegedly threw an icy beverage at a truck and then fought the driver, according to police. At approximately 7 p.m., Chance Michael Allen, 27, allegedly tossed a Dutch Brothers smoothie at the side of a 2017 white Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Jesse Edward McCollum, 47, of Myrtle Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.