Lunch Box Express provides free summer meals to kids through Aug. 11

Roseburg Public Schools Lunchbox Express Program offers free summer meals on Monday through Friday from June 19 to Aug. 11 except on Tuesday, July 4, at the following Douglas County locations. Winchester Elem: 11-11:20 a.m.; Eastwood Park: 11:35-11:55 a.m.; Rose Elementary: 12:10-12:30 p.m.; Stewart Park: 12:40-1:40 p.m. Roseburg High School Cafeteria: breakfast 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch 11:15-11:45 a.m.; Fir Grove Elementary cafeteria: breakfast 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch 11-11:30 a.m. Each child receives a meal that meets or exceeds USDA meal requirements.

