JoLane student heads to Miss Junior High School America pageant on June 26 to July 1

A Roseburg student who currently holds the title of Miss Oregon Junior High School has made her way to Little Rock, Arkansas, this week to compete in the national 2017 Miss Junior High School America Scholarship Pageant. Joseph Lane Middle School incoming eighth-grader Marin Gray will be competing against 44 state title holders and a Canadian title holder, for the American national title.

