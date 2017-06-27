JoLane student heads to Miss Junior High School America pageant on June 26 to July 1
A Roseburg student who currently holds the title of Miss Oregon Junior High School has made her way to Little Rock, Arkansas, this week to compete in the national 2017 Miss Junior High School America Scholarship Pageant. Joseph Lane Middle School incoming eighth-grader Marin Gray will be competing against 44 state title holders and a Canadian title holder, for the American national title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|3
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Jun 18
|Anonymous
|21
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC