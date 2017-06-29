Homeless individuals in our county deserve to be treated with dignity and respect
I was dismayed when reading that, after a group of teens allegedly harassed, incited a fight and then gang beat a homeless man, and then posted the video online for others' entertainment, a group of community members thought the appropriate response was to organize a "cleanup" . This clearly sent the message that if you are violent toward the homeless, it is because they are the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
