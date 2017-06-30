Harold Hayes reflects on his final da...

Harold Hayes reflects on his final days as Douglas County library director

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The News-Review

The Douglas County Library System had 52 employees when Harold Hayes became its director in 2013. Thursday, it was down to 12 employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roseburg is just plain disgusting. Jun 29 hadenough 1
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Jun 18 Anonymous 3
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Jun 18 Anonymous 21
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) May '17 Erika 11
News Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15) Apr '17 Erika 66
News Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi... Apr '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC