Female juvenile clocked going 40 mph over speed limit charged on suspicion of DUII
A female juvenile was charged on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after police clocked her driving 40 mph over the posted speed limit near the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Douglas Avenue, Roseburg. At approximately 2:40 a.m., police say a 1994 Honda Civic was traveling 85 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone.
