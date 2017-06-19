Farming, ranching good for Douglas Co...

Farming, ranching good for Douglas County

Farming and ranching bring a lot of money into Douglas County and support a lot of households. The county boasts 2,000 farms and ranches, with acreage totaling just over 380,000.

