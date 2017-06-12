Education mess won't be solved without PERS reform

When the Roseburg Public School District announces they'll be reducing the number of teacher's aides, but claims that with a little re-training of its teachers an even better educational system is on the horizon, it's hard not to see that as the district putting a brave face on one more hit for our kids' education. A teacher's aide is certainly not the equivalent of a well-trained teacher, but he or she can help free up the teacher for more one-on-one time with students than is possible once the aide is removed from the equation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.