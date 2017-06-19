Chitwood Studio of Dance holds annual recital on June 21 and June 23 at Jacoby Auditorium
Highlighting the creative efforts of 39 local dance students, the Chitwood Studio of Dance will hold its 48th annual recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at Jacoby Auditorium on the Umpqua Community College campus. The dancers, ages 7 to 18, will perform 16 dances from beginner to advanced levels of ballet, tap dancing and jazz.
