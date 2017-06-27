Brews Review: Roseburg Beer Week+ is a lot of fermenting fun

From the Hammer N' Ales Brewfest on July 22 to an outdoor community Brew-B-Que on July 29, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Roseburg Beer Week+. Kick off the first day of Roseburg Beer Week+ with the Hammer N' Ales Brewfest at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.

