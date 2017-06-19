A behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of Douglas County farmers markets
Douglas County is home to numerous farmers markets open one day each week that offer consumers farm fresh produce brought directly from local growers along with handmade goods including prepared foods and crafts made by local artisans. Characteristic of all farmer's markets is a market manager who's usually a volunteer for the smaller markets, or works for a stipend of some meager compensation for the larger markets, as the markets are a labor of love for those involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Sun
|Anonymous
|3
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|21
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC