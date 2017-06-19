A behind-the-scenes look at the inner...

A behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of Douglas County farmers markets

Douglas County is home to numerous farmers markets open one day each week that offer consumers farm fresh produce brought directly from local growers along with handmade goods including prepared foods and crafts made by local artisans. Characteristic of all farmer's markets is a market manager who's usually a volunteer for the smaller markets, or works for a stipend of some meager compensation for the larger markets, as the markets are a labor of love for those involved.

