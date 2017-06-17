170616-spt-fairfielddocsbb-3
Roseburg Dr. Stewart's Kyler Leischner delivers to the plate in the third inning of Thursday's first game with the Fairfield Expos. Leischner started as the designated hitter, but entered the game early and pitched the Docs to a 6-5 victory, driving in the winning run with a single in the seventh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|20 hr
|Snail2
|19
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Erika
|11
|Chris Mintz, veteran hailed as hero of Oregon c... (Oct '15)
|Apr '17
|Erika
|66
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar '17
|Enter Username
|2
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC