Vol Ops: Volunteers receive recognition for thousands of hours of service
On April 4, seven cities in the county as well as the Douglas County commissioners joined the proclamation of National Recognition Day of Volunteers in Service throughout the country. That's special and long overdue when you consider that in our county volunteers contributed over 147,784 hours of service to our communities.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Apr 11
|FLAGGED ON CL
|17
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
